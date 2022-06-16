THERE'S nothing like being in your 20s. It's chaotic, the possibilities seem endless, as do the heartaches, friendships never feel more pivotal and it's exciting.
This is the energy seven-part BBC series Everything I Know About Love attempts to capture in its adaptation of British journalist and author Dolly Alderton's acclaimed 2018 memoir.
The story is set in 2012 where four friends have moved to London post-university for work opportunities, hedonistic partying and sexual escapades. Certainly Everything I Know About Love delivers plenty of the latter two.
There's obvious comparisons to being a London version of Lena Dunham's acclaimed Girls, but Everything... isn't quite that bold.
The main character is Maggie - based on Alderton - who swings between bohemian chic cool or goofing around with her housemates dancing to 2000s teeny bop, to exposing her vulnerability underneath her bo-ho jacket.
Emma Appleton, who we recently saw as the doomed Nancy Spungen in Pistol, is wonderful as the idiosyncratic Maggie.
She is equally well supported by Bel Powley, who plays Maggie's reliable and risk-averse best friend Birdy.
While partying, drugs, Tinder dating and sex might initially catch the attention, it's the friendship dynamic between Maggie and Birdy where Everything's heart lies.
Flashbacks are used continually from their teenage years to illustrate their bond as it's established that the supposedly cool and confident Maggie is far more dependent on the relationship than the introverted Birdy.
Anyone that was in the their 20s in the early 2010s should enjoy this wild dose of nostalgia, if you weren't, you might be disappointed you missed out.
OVER the years Adam Sandler has appeared in some awful films. Case in point, Little Nicky, Jack and Jill, You Don't Mess with the Zohan and Hubie Halloween.
However, when Sandler isn't using ridiculous voices and he's working with a script of substance he can deliver. Hustle could possibly be Sandler's greatest performance.
The sports drama follows Stanley Sugerman (Sandler), who is a veteran international talent scout for NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers. Sugarman is worn out from being away from his family travelling the world and finally lands his dream job of becoming assistant coach.
But when beloved 76ers owner Rex Merrick (Robert Duvall) dies, his arrogant son Vince (Ben Foster) takes over and reverses his father's decision, putting Sugarman back on the road.
Eventually, Sugarman spots giant Spaniard Bo Cruz, played by Utah Jazz Spanish forward Juancho Hernangmez. The pair quickly bond as Sugarman becomes obsessed with earning Cruz an NBA contract.
The involvement of Hernangmez and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards in prominent roles gives Hustle's many basketball scenes real gravitas. NBA superstar LeBron James is also among the list of producers.
The basketball action might be realistic, but it's Sandler who provides Hustle's highlight. Sandler's fatherly interactions with Cruz and vulnerability with his wife Teresa (Queen Latifah) display a range the comedian usually lacks.
