POWER-PACKED hooker Andrew Tuala flies to Fiji on Thursday with a mission to secure a place in the Samoan squad for the 2023 World Cup - but his quest doesn't end there.
On return, Tuala will join the Hunter Wildfires for their push towards a Shute Shield premiership.
It has been a whirlwind six months for the Novocastrian front-rower.
He only arrived home last week after a season with the LA Gilitinis in the Major League Rugby in the USA.
The defending champions, the Gilitinis and their sister club the Austin Gilgronis finished top of the western conference but were kicked out of the finals due to violation of league rules involving the salary cap.
Tuala was one of the best in a Gilitinis team headed by former Wallabies star Matt Giteau and Super Rugby regulars Dave Dennis, Billy Meakes and Will Chambers.
His efforts were rewarded with a place in a strong Samoan squad, including European based players, which will take on Tonga, Fiji and Australia A in the Pacific Nations Cup in Fiji.
Samoa open their account against Australia A, which features another former Wanderer in prop Harry Johnson-Holmes.
"I'm pretty excited to be called into the Samoan squad," Tuala told the Newcastle Herald. "Next year's World Cup is definitely the goal. I have a chance now. Hopefully I play well and the coaches are happy with what they see. I'm going as a hooker who can cover loosehead prop. They are happy that I can play both.
"Playing in LA was awesome. The competition was a lot stronger that the year before from what the boys told me. It is much more physical, faster and a lot harder. The clubs recruited well and the standard was high. It was definitely a level above Shute Shield."
Tuala was re-signed with the Gilitinis for next season. Before returning to the US, he hopes provide a lift for the Wildfires.
Tuala moved to Newcastle from Auckland in 2013 and played with Easts.
He led Wanderers to a Hunter Rugby premiership in 2014, before following Two Blues coach Todd Louden to West Harbour and has since played for Randwick, Norths and Southern Districts
He had three years in the NSW Waratahs set-up, starting as a development player in 2018.
Until now, he has commuted to Sydney to play in the Shute Shield.
"I come back on July 17 and there are three games before the finals. I really don't want to travel anymore after going to LA, cross American while I was there, and then Fiji," Tuala said. "It will be great to be home 10 minutes after training."
Tuala is likely to make his Wildfires' debut against Randwick at No.2 Sportsground on July 23. They are away to Easts and Gordon in the final two rounds.
"I have been trying to get AT since the Wildfires re-entered the competition," Coleman said. "I spoke to LA coach Steven Hoiles who rates him highly. He is a really strong ball carrier, his lineout throwing is awesome and he is good around the park.
"It will be a massive boost. He gives us a world class player in the front row."
