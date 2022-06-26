Letters: Joanne McCarthy honour worthy recognition of fight for right

STEVE Barnett, (Short Takes, 20/6), conveniently avoids the facts about offshore wind farms. They are typically built 20 to 40 kilometres offshore to gain the most efficient wind speeds, for day and night operation. If they can be seen from the shore they appear as white dots on the horizon, like a ship in the far distance. Offshore wind farms are preferable to land based wind farms because they have no impact on adjoining landholders, and the wind is much more consistent. Personally I would be happy to have one in my backyard if I could. By the way Steve, would you like a nuclear power plant at Fingal Bay? If they were built, they would definitely be right on the coast. Although the preferred location in our area would be on the site of the Eraring power station, just near our friend Carl at Dora Creek.