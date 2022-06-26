Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald letters to the editor: Joanne McCarthy honour worthy recognition of fight for right

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor, Monday, June 27, 2022
June 26 2022 - 6:00pm
Letters: Joanne McCarthy honour worthy recognition of fight for right

HOW pleasing it was to learn that your former journalist Joanne McCarthy, pictured, was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours ("Fight for right", Newcastle Herald 13/6) with a Member of the Order of Australia. The honour for her outstanding work over many years is well and truly deserved. Joanne's long campaign against wickedness in high places and her part in bringing about the royal commission along with another great lady in Julia Gillard has brought about changes in society and there is much more injustice still to be overcome. Sincere congratulations, Joanne, and may your retirement be a long and happy one.

