Letters: Joanne McCarthy honour worthy recognition of fight for right

HOW pleasing it was to learn that your former journalist Joanne McCarthy, pictured, was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours ("Fight for right", Newcastle Herald 13/6) with a Member of the Order of Australia. The honour for her outstanding work over many years is well and truly deserved. Joanne's long campaign against wickedness in high places and her part in bringing about the royal commission along with another great lady in Julia Gillard has brought about changes in society and there is much more injustice still to be overcome. Sincere congratulations, Joanne, and may your retirement be a long and happy one.
SCIENCE has been warning the world for decades about climate change but there's China, so what's the point of even trying? Conservative leadership backed by vested interests have pushed this excuse for doing nothing in Australia but now the climate chickens are coming home to roost. While we've ignored serious climate policy over the last decade, China hasn't.
Advertisement
China is a big carbon polluter but unlike us it's well ahead in its transition to a renewable future. China's president wants peak emissions by 2030, and carbon neutrality by 2060. To achieve this China has installed 101 gigawatts of solar power this year, a 50 per cent increase on the world-leading record of 69 gigawatts that it installed in 2021; it became the world leader in offshore wind in 2021, with instals of 26 gigawatts - half the global total of 54 gigawatts.
China has set an ambitious target for 120 gigawatts of pumped hydro storage by 2030; had 3.3 million new electric vehicle registrations in 2022, by far the largest globally; is the world's largest electric vehicle battery supplier; and opened the world's largest green hydrogen plant - seven times larger than any other. But here, all we've got to show after the leadership of a decade of visionless, climate-denying ideologues is real threats to reliable power and the scenarios terrifying communities like Muswellbrook.
GRAEME Kime, ("Labor is letting us down", Letters, 18/6), you cannot be serious! Two weeks since the majority announcement and parliament has not even sat yet. You are correct about voting patterns getting the country into a sorry state, but that slow burn started decades ago. Public infrastructure such as electricity provision should never have been privatised.
The reason for the energy mess is because we have an energy market which is fragmented with multiple suppliers and providers. Why would you expect policy and order? I am afraid blind faith in a free market which has only one objective, and no conscience, is not suitable for a civilised society. Putting a stop to all immigration and one way return tickets will solve the other issue you have highlighted. As far as "the list goes on", again you need to refer to the policies and decisions of previous governments both Liberal and Labor.
STEVE Barnett, (Short Takes, 20/6), conveniently avoids the facts about offshore wind farms. They are typically built 20 to 40 kilometres offshore to gain the most efficient wind speeds, for day and night operation. If they can be seen from the shore they appear as white dots on the horizon, like a ship in the far distance. Offshore wind farms are preferable to land based wind farms because they have no impact on adjoining landholders, and the wind is much more consistent. Personally I would be happy to have one in my backyard if I could. By the way Steve, would you like a nuclear power plant at Fingal Bay? If they were built, they would definitely be right on the coast. Although the preferred location in our area would be on the site of the Eraring power station, just near our friend Carl at Dora Creek.
THE Australian public are being held to ransom by the energy export companies.
We live with the threat of power blackouts whilst energy exports are prioritised over domestic supply. Domestic electricity and gas prices have increased dramatically in line with the world market. Increased prices are making it difficult for some to afford basic heating requirements and causing industries to review if they will be able to remain in business, all whilst the energy companies are earning unexpected excess profits.
No one in the government appears prepared to demand that domestic supply is prioritised over exports and negotiate a reasonable supply price at a fair margin above extraction and processing costs. Surely there are some emergency powers that can be enacted to allow this to happen or is this contrary to free trade agreements? So much for sovereignty when national welfare and the economy is compromised for world trade.
A PROMINENT fast-food franchise advertises reduced prices on their products by using their app to place an order on a mobile phone. This may be fine after school hours or after work, but what about the trade during the middle of the day?
During the middle of most days these franchises often rely on seniors to keep their continual supply of food being sold. Considering many seniors don't have, or have no need for a smartphone, surely they are entitled to the same deal?
I suggest a PR exercise as a matter of goodwill, that seniors be allowed to tap on their seniors' card to also enjoy the same savings. I personally know some seniors who once would pop in for a coffee or a bite to eat, but no longer do as a matter of principle. Maybe they need a senior consultant.
IT would appear to me that the importance of covering ball sports always takes precedence over any other sports. If a footy player gets a cold in the middle of the off season there will be a full page. If the Knights actually win a game, you have two or three full pages. Unless a major event that particularly involves Newcastle or a Novocastrian, it is very rare to get an article much larger than a postcard.
There seems to be a definite disdain particularly against almost any form of motorsport. The Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix was this weekend just gone, the world's pinnacle of motorsports yet not a mention, before or after. This weekend was the Australian Supercars Championship, the Darwin Triple Crown. This is a highly contested event with both championship series points on offer but trophies for particular achievements across the event, which are almost as highly coveted as the championship points themselves. The German MotoGP is also on this weekend.
I AM surprised Barry Shepherd has had an $800 per year increase in his gas supply charge, ("Level of service seems the same", Letters, 22/6). I am supplied gas by AGL and received notice on the 6th June of an increase in charges from the 1st July 2022. The gas charges increased based on usage by 20.9% for usage up to 7560 MJ and then from 7.3% to 9.02% for usage above 7560 MJ. The supply charge at 72.38 cents per day incl GST did not change. Meaning AGL charges me $264.19 per year. Perhaps Barry should approach AGL for a quote.
I FOUND Barry Shepherd's letter about his $800 gas supply charge alarming, ("Level of service seems the same", Letters, 22/6). I have virtually eliminated all my gas usage for both financial and environmental reasons. I now learn that to avoid that supply charge I have to have the gas disconnected - at a cost of around $1500. Surely they are having a lend? The best way out of this dilemma may be to simply refuse to pay the next bill. Then if they cut me off I'll be way ahead!
SINCE the inception of the support service for IHC July 18, providers have received no funding to pay the accounts: electricity, rent, ATO etc. This led to providers closing. Their four-year trial is up. This has been four year of pure hell. What is happening? What will happen to providers? What will happen to families who close?
HAVE you ever taken a minute to consider how ScoMo won the 2019 election? The polls showed accurately that voters were ready for change. The problem was that in the only decision of any significance that Labor pollies had to make whilst in Opposition, they ignored the rank and file vote for Anthony Albanese and chose Bill Shorten as leader. I believe Albo would have won the election. So perhaps you should direct some of your hate toward them. Nothing makes me believe a Shorten government would have done any better overall than ScoMo did.
Advertisement
THE Veteran Support Force has a petition under way to have Adam Bandt held accountable for his despicable disrespect of our flag and those who died for it. All my friends and family have signed. I want to make everybody aware of this petition.
BROELMAN'S view (Opinion, 22/6) of a flaming Australian flag omitted the blood flowing from the butchers apron.
$25 million for a flag pole? I thought April Fool's Day was over.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.