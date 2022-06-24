Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

e-Tracking a world first in welfare

By Michael Cowley
June 24 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From the left, GWIC CEO Steve Griffin, Minister Kevin Anderson, trainer Aaron Shearman with Glenidol Girl, and GAPNSW GM Dr Alicia Fuller.

The greyhound industry in NSW will have the highest standards of welfare and integrity in Australia, if not the world, following the announcement of a new whole-of-life e-tracking system.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.