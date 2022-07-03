Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'Worst is yet to come' Hunter swamped but avoids flooding

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated July 3 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WILD WEATHER: The Risorto family of Wollongong sees the sights during a gap in the rain at Newcastle Beach on Sunday. Newcastle recorded about 15mm of rain on Sunday, but the SS warned the worst is yet to come. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

LASHED with rain and wind on Sunday, the Hunter came out relatively unscathed and avoided any major flash-flooding the likes of which swamped Sydney and Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.