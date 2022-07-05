Merewether surfer Morgan Cibilic has advanced to the second round of the men's Ballito Pro in South Africa after finishing runner-up in his opening heat.
Cibilic, aiming to requalify for the Championship Tour in 2023, bookended his 30 minutes in the water at the Challenger Series event with rides of 5.5 and 5.3.
His two-wave total of 10.8 on Monday night (AEST) saw him 1.8 points behind Frenchman Timothe Bisso (12.6) and 1.7 ahead of American Cole Houshmand (9.1).
Cibilic, who was World Surf League's rookie of the year folliwng the 2021 season, now faces Brazilian pair Deivid Silva and Alejo Muniz as well as USA's Crosby Colapinto in the round of 48.
Fellow Novocastrian Ryan Callinan, having also dropped off the CT draw recently, was next up at Willard Beach but competition ended just prior to heat 17.
Callinan takes on Jett Schilling Cam Richards (USA) and Ryan Kainalo (Brazil).
In terms of the Challenger Series rankings, both Callinan (6th, 8050 points) and Cibilic (9th, 6640) sit inside the promotion line.
Newcastle-based duo Sarah Baum and Philippa Anderson are yet to start their campaigns at the women's Ballito Pro.
Baum (12th, 6445) has been pitted against WSL regular Johanne Defay in heat eight while Anderson (53rd, 1400) meets Challenger Series leader Caitlin Simmers in heat 13.
The event window closes on Sunday ahead of the CT Corona Open getting underway at J-Bay on July 12.
Merewether's Jackson Baker arrives ranked 21st in the world.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
