Thirdi Group has confirmed what is believed to be a record sale for its Dairy Farmers Corner project which is now approved.
The $100 million proposal at 924 Hunter Street is the second 30-storey building approved in Newcastle West in as many days with Doma's The Store plans also green lit.
Thirdi director Luke Berry said 110 of the 183 Dairy Farmers apartments had sold, including a 325 square metre penthouse for $6.5 million - a Newcastle apartment record.
Similar to The Store, Dairy Farmers will feature commercial and communal space with two residential towers above.
The heritage-listed clock tower will be kept, which Mr Berry would "celebrate the site's history".
Early works start in September with a goal to have residents in by Christmas 2024.
Mr Berry said the project was a "political football" due to concerns it would impact a future light rail extension, but Transport for NSW did not object to the proposal as a final business case for an extension is not funded and a corridor options study is in early stages.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
