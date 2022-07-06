Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Indigenous model Samantha Harris on cover of Facon magazine's NAIDOC Week edition

Updated July 7 2022 - 1:11am, first published July 6 2022 - 11:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In Facon magazine: Model Samantha Harris. Picture: Paul Dear

What started as a passion project for Facon Magazine's 13th issue has turned to a celebration of the immense creativity of Australia's traditional owners, and an education and renewed awareness of Indigenous creatives, art and design.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.