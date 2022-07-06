What started as a passion project for Facon Magazine's 13th issue has turned to a celebration of the immense creativity of Australia's traditional owners, and an education and renewed awareness of Indigenous creatives, art and design.
The new issue of online fashion magazine Facon is released today, July 7.
In collaboration with a diverse range of Indigenous leaders in design, art and literature, Facon's Winter 2022 "Dreaming Edition" has developed into a true amalgamation of high-end brands and local First Nations designers, featuring a specially designed masthead by Newcastle artist Saretta Fielding.
The cover features one of the most celebrated Indigenous Australian models of our generation, Samantha Harris, shot by Newcastle photographer Paul Dear.
There are additional feature stories from notable figures, including Charlee Fraser, Thelma Plum, Ella Havelka, KIN Fashion designers, Jessica Mauboy and The Kid LAROI, this edition is not one to be missed.
Facon's founder and creative director Lara Lupish said, "It has taken us six months to create a beautiful magazine filled with amazingly talented Indigenous creatives, models, artists, fashion designers, dancers and musicians.
"We are very proud of this edition and so excited to share it with our readers, and to do so during NAIDOC Week makes it even more special."
