Knights centre Bradman Best booked for surgery after injuring thumb ligament in Newcastle's 40-28 loss to South Sydney

By Max McKinney
Updated July 12 2022 - 8:44am, first published 8:00am
SIDELINED: Bradman Best wearing a boxing glove in pre-season training after thumb surgery last year. He has now injured his other thumb. Picture: Marina Neil

BRADMAN Best will miss Newcastle's crucial clash with Manly and is facing another extended stint on the sidelines after suffering a thumb injury against South Sydney last week.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

