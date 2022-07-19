The session would discuss primary care funding challenges, the sustainability of the private health insurance market, and the interaction between public and private schemes. He hoped attendees would gain a deeper understanding of the challenges, and hear of potential avenues for reform. The session will be held at the University of Newcastle and online via Zoom. Register your interest online via https://uonewcastle.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D-FsrBOHRragGICIJXyCyw#/registration.