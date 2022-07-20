Change means more GPs eligible to work in Hunter region

The federal government has reclassified a range of locations across the Hunter, Port Stephens, Lake Macquarie and Central Coast in an effort to make it easier for people to see a general practice doctor sooner.
The move, which the region's MPs cited as one of Labor's key election promises, takes effect from Thursday and means people in those areas will be able to access GPs from the bonded medical training program and international medical graduates as well as overseas-trained doctors.
Under the change, Kurri Kurri, Cessnock, Lake Macquarie, Newcastle, Maitland, Morisset, Cooranbong, Toukley, Budgewoi, Cessnock and surrounds and Nelson Bay have been given Distribution Priority Area status - taking the number of DPAs to more than 700 across the nation.
The government said in a statement on Thursday morning the change would remove a roadblock for international medical graduates and overseas-trained doctors, because those GPs could only access Medicare if they work in DPAs.
Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler said it was a "simple change" that meant thousands more people outside capital cities would be able to see a GP when they needed to.
Shortland MP Pat Conroy said the reclassification would take stress off the region's GPs and reduce patient wait times.
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said he had heard "horror stories" of people in the region waiting sometimes weeks to see their GP.
"Coupled with the cuts made by the previous government to the opening hours of the GP Access After Hours Service in Toronto, it has made it almost impossible for some to see a doctor while they are sick, so our emergency departments are overcrowded with people seeking medical help," he said.
"This change will mean residents ... now have access to a broader pool of available GPs, which means improved access to quality care and reduced waiting times."
