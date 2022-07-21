RICH HISTORY at West Wallsend and Holmesville will be protected as the local council looks to control future development.
More than 900 properties lie at the centre of Lake Macquarie City Council's proposal to change planning controls with an eye to protect local heritage.
West Wallsend and Holmesville are home to some of the city's most prominent relics of European settlement and the mining era, mayor Kay Fraser said.
"As our city grows, we need to ensure the protections are in place to preserve the heritage character of places like West Wallsend and Holmesville," she said.
"They tell a story of where we have come from, and present opportunities for heritage tourism and education."
The council plans to expand its heritage conservation area (HCA) and alter the rules surrounding development of properties within it.
It has sent notices to all properties within the draft HCA and is looking for feedback about the building assessment of individual locations or on the proposal as a whole.
Council's integrated planning manager Wes Hain said large parts of the two suburbs are already within a heritage precinct, but community consultation has revealed confusion about the area and its implications.
"The aim of this project is to refine and clarify the protections for properties in the HCA," he said.
"This will help provide clear, consistent information to people within the area who want to make changes to their properties down the track."
The feedback will be considered as part of the city's Local Environment Plan and Development Control Plan - essentially a blueprint for future development in the two suburbs.
Under the changes, bushland north and east of Wilson Street in West Wallsend, which is a known site of historic artefacts, will be included in the HCA.
Parts of Holmesville, including sections of George Street, William Street, Charlotte Street and Appletree Road will also be added.
There are three levels of significance in the HCA, depending on the level of contribution they make to the character to the building - and different development controls will apply to each.
Older buildings like the former Co-Op on Withers Street are classified as 'Contributory 1', considered to have significant historical importance.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
