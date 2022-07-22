Killarney Vale coach Corey Shackleton believes his side can gain a "psychological" advantage ahead of the upcoming Black Diamond Cup finals by defeating Terrigal Avoca on Saturday.
Before this season, the Bombers hadn't beat the Panthers since 2010 but in their undefeated run this year they've not only managed to break that drought but scored two wins over their Central Coast rivals.
Shackleton said claiming a third derby could give his side an edge over the second-placed Panthers, who they are likely to meet again in week one of the playoffs.
"This is the real momentum one going into the final series," he said.
"We know both sides are probably going to play each other in the first semi-final and then potentially again, who knows?
"This game, for us to get them three times in the season will be such a psychological thing, for us particularly.
"But if they get it over us, then it starts to become an advantage for them.
"It's pretty big in the context of this will likely be that initial semi-final."
The Bombers have the added motivation today of playing at home in front of scores of former players.
In addition to a general "past-players day", the club is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its 1982 premiership.
Shackleton said "70 to 80 per cent" of players from the side that beat Gosford-Wyoming 16.11 (107) - 11.8 (74) at Mt Penang Oval in the '82 decider would attend the Adelaide Street Oval match.
"We've got people coming from all over the place, Broken Hill, South Australia, so we'd love to put a game on for them," he said, in reference to the predicted rain.
"It's a big occasion. That team, Tony McVeigh, Mark and Jarrad McVeigh's father, he come up that year and was the coach. He was only coming for a year but stayed and never left. Obviously his boys played for us then too."
The Bombers have the minor premiership all but sealed with Panthers coach Chris Bishop admitting it would likely be too hard to reel the leaders in even if they claim victory and move 12 points, or three wins, behind.
The Bombers are missing eight regulars tomorrow for a variety of reasons, but Bishop said his club would be down "15 or 16 players" across first and second grade.
"We've been hit pretty hard with injuries, sickness and the mud-pit of Splendour [musical festival]," he said. "We're on our knees for players, but I think a lot of clubs are the same."
In other games, Warners Bay - the only team outside the top four with a chance of making the finals - host Maitland at Feighan Oval.
The fifth-placed Bulldogs would likely need to win their four remaining games and hope either Newcastle City or Cardiff suffer a string of losses. City are due to host Singleton at Hawkins Oval. Cardiff have the bye.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
