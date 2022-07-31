Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Australian Energy Market Operator calls for an accelerated shift to renewable energy and batteries, to help drive down power bills.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
July 31 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renewables the key to energy crisis: AEMO Report

The Australian Energy Market Operator has called for an accelerated shift to wind and solar, supported by batteries, to help drive down skyrocketing power bills.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.