Newcastle Herald
Home/Multimedia/Photos
Photos

Anthony Albanese brings NSW a controversial win in Parliament State of Origin

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:28am, first published 3:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRINNER: Shortland MP Pat Conroy. Picture: Karleen Minney

SHORTLAND MP Pat Conroy has led his side to victory in Parliament's version of State of Origin.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Photos
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.