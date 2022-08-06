Who wants to be greyhound racing's next millionaire?

Less than three months ago we crowned She's A Pearl as winner of the TAB Million Dollar Chase, and now we are about to embark on finding the industry's next millionaire.
She's A Pearl's MDC was the postponed event from 2021, now we begin the 2022 edition with the first regional heats of the series at Gosford and Bulli on August 9. Heats and regional finals will be held at 17 venues around the state before heading to Wentworth Park for City qualifiers, semi-finals, and then the big night for the grand final on September 24.
If you like racing or want to see supreme animal athletes in action, I encourage you to get out to your local track to see the best dogs and some thrilling racing.
Coonamble Carnival
For the first time since 2019 the annual Coonamble Carnival will be held over the October long weekend this year, and in 2022 GRNSW will increase prize money for the club's big Friday meeting to TAB provincial level.
Another event which is on many bucket lists, the Coonamble Carnival sees race meetings held on the Friday, Saturday and Monday of the first weekend in October, culminating with the Ladbrokes Gold Maiden final on the Monday worth $12,000 to the winner.
Dog Lovers
Our Greyhounds as Pets staff do an incredible job and the staff helped ensure a successful official opening of the new GAP facility at Richmond on July 28. But there is no rest, with the team taking part in the Dog Lovers Show at Sydney Olympic Park on August 6 and 7.
Behind National Adoption Day, the Dog Lovers is the next biggest event the team participates in. The team has a stand at the show and if you're attending, make sure you visit, say hello, ask any questions about adoption or fostering, grab some merchandise and of course, pat one of our loveable greyhounds.
Trial tracks
The GRNSW track team is continuing with work around the state, and not only at our racing venues.
At Wauchope a full cable lure rail replacement is underway which will allow the Wauchope track to return to trialling activities in the near future.
At Thirlmere, significant work continues at the trial track, with a new cable lure rail, cable system and lure, reconstructed lure drive tower, track remediation and resurfacing, starting boxes, electrical works and perimeter fencing all being undertaken.
Southern Star
Congratulations to trainer Jason Fletcher and owner Ray Borda on the victory of Aston Barak in the final of the inaugural GRNSW Southern Stars series on July 29 at Goulburn.
The series was a tremendous success and congratulations must also go to the three clubs that staged the series; Temora, Wagga, and of course, Goulburn.
