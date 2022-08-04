Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NSW Department of Primary Industries detects varroa mite at nine properties across Raymond Terrace, Mayfield East, Tarro, Heatherbrae, Ferodale

Updated August 4 2022 - 10:21pm, first published 9:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The varroa mite has been found at nine new spots in Newcastle and surrounds, the NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) said on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.