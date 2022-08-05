Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights enforcer David Klemmer back on the training track with his teammates

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:39am, first published 2:51am
RETURN: David Klemmer.

THE first step towards a resolution in the David Klemmer controversy has apparently been taken after the former Test forward returned to training with the Newcastle Knights on Friday.

