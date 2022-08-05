Newcastle Herald
Merewether diver Sam Fricker scores bronze medal in men's synchronised 3m springboard final at Birmingham

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 5 2022 - 11:17am, first published 11:12am
Sam Fricker

Merewether diver Sam Fricker has started his Commonwealth Games career in style by claiming bronze in his first event.

