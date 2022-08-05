Merewether diver Sam Fricker has started his Commonwealth Games career in style by claiming bronze in his first event.
Fricker, 20, and Shixin Li combined forces to finish third for Australia in the men's synchronised 3m springboard final in Birmingham on Friday night (AEST).
They ended up with a total of 374.52 from their six dives, climbing their way back from fifth spot after the fourth round.
Host nation England comfortably took out the gold courtesy of Anthony Harding and Jack David Laugher (438.33).
Malaysia picked up silver (376.77) and Scotland were fourth (369.27).
Tokyo Olympian Fricker, who began his career at Lambton Pool, still has two solo events remaining - 3m springboard on Saturday and 10m platform on Sunday.
Li collected silver in the men's 1m springboard final less than 24 hours earlier.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
