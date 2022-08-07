Newcastle Herald
Mount Thorley Warkworth's stockmarket listed owner Yancoal making 'record' profits but chased by Chinese parent company wanting to take it private

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
August 7 2022
BLACK GOLD AGAIN: Coal operators are making literal fortunes at present and the mainland Chinese company owning 2/3 of the stockmarket listed Yancoal wants the other third. Picture: Yancoal

THE future of one of the Hunter's biggest coal companies, Yancoal, is up in the air, with the Chinese mainland parent company Yankuang Energy, wanting to take over the Australian subsidiary and de-list it from the Australian stock exchange.

