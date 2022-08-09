Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
What's on

Popular Living Smart Festival "under the stars" event Feast for the Senses returns to Lake Macquarie in September

LR
By Lisa Rockman
August 9 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Living Smart Festival's popular Feast for the Senses returns to Speers Point in September after a two-year hiatus.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.