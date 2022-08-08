POLICE are calling for public assistance to locate a group of thieves who threatened and robbed three people on Beaumont Street on Sunday.
According to police reports, three people were near the intersection of Beaumont and Donald streets at Hamilton about 2.50am when they were approached by a group of five unknown offenders.
The group surrounded the people and demanded they hand over their personal possessions stating they would be "bashed and their teeth will be knocked out" if they did not comply.
The victims handed over a phone and a silver ring before the offenders fled down the western side of Beaumont Street. The three people suffered no physical injuries during the altercation.
Police are now calling for any members of the public who may have seen something to get in touch, or any drivers who may have been in the area at the time, especially those with dashcam footage.
Police said they were looking for two women and three men of Aboriginal appearance who were last seen in Hamilton about 3am Sunday.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
