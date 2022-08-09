Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle recognised at NJC awards for big season

Trainer Nathan Doyle and Kris Lees-prepared Rustic Steel were among the major winners on the Newcastle Jockey Club's annual awards list.
Doyle received the club's Rising Star award after an impressive 2020-21 season in which he had 57 NSW winners at a stunning strike rate of 19.9 per cent to be Newcastle's second-highest on the state premiership.
Advertisement
It was an improvement on a strong debut campaign for Doyle in Newcastle, after moving to the on-course stables in late 2019 from Scone. That season, Doyle had 38 winners at 17.7 per cent.
Doyle said the backing of owners like Matthew Sandblom, Gerry Harvey and Seymour Bloodstock had helped his operation thrive.
"I've got a lot of nice support, and for a stable that has only about 35 in work most of the season, to get 57 winners was a great result," Doyle said.
"I've got some good staff which help me get results as well and my partner, Mel. I don't think staff in this game get enough. It's not easy hours to work."
Harvey-owned mare Norwegian Bliss has been a big part of Doyle's success, winning all six starts last season before a bleeding attack halted her campaign. Doyle said she returns to his stable on Wednesday with the aim of a light preparation for a late spring return.
Rustic Steel was named horse of the year after taking out the $500,000 The Coast at Gosford and the listed Scone Cup inside a week in May.
The now five-year-old gelding is being prepared for a shot at the $2 million The Big Dance at Randwick on November 1.
Two-year-old of the year was an obvious choice after the group 2 victory of David Atkins-trained Promitto in the Skyline Stakes at Randwick in February.
The unbeaten colt, which is raced by Newcastle businessman Matt Chidgey, continues his preparation for the spring with a gallop between races on Thursday on his home track. He was on Tuesday among late entries for the Cox Plate and Caulfield Guineas.
Dylan Gibbons won the apprentices' and senior riding titles, while Chris Waller was the leading trainer.
Rory Hutchings won the Bill Wade Medal, which is given to the jockey with the best strike-rate at Newcastle meetings.
The Max Lees Medal, awarded to the trainer with the top strike-rate, went to Brad Widdup.
IN THE NEWS
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.