Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle recognised at NJC awards for big season

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 9 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HORSE OF THE YEAR: The Kris Lees-trained Rustic Steel winning the Scone Cup with Kerrin McEvoy aboard, just six days after claiming The Coast at Gosford. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Trainer Nathan Doyle and Kris Lees-prepared Rustic Steel were among the major winners on the Newcastle Jockey Club's annual awards list.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.