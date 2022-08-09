It was wet, it was cold and it was muddy but it was Wests who walked away with the two competition points from Tuesday night's catch-up game against Macquarie at Harker Oval.
The Rosellas, out of finals contention, won an understandably mistake-riddled affair 16-14 with the Scorpions missing a chance to join Cessnock in equal third on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder.
Max Buderus and Jake Goodwin scored back-to-back tries for the hosts after Macquarie captain Liam Higgins initially crossed in the 10th minute. It was 10-4 at half-time.
Scorpions substitute Matthew Moon reduced the margin to two early in the second stanza before Wests winger Dyllan Parlane chased down a Sam Keenan kick to make it 14-8 right on 54 minutes.
Macquarie halfback Bayden Searle busted through the opposition defence and dashed 40 metres to help level up proceedings in the 68th minute.
Rosellas halfback Keenan broke the deadlock by kicking a penalty from almost 30m out in front of goal with eight minutes remaining.
It was Wests' fourth win of the 2022 season while Macquarie, who stay equal fourth, have now suffered two losses in the space of 72 hours.
In this weekend's last round the Rosellas are away to Wyong and the Scorpions meet Lakes at Cahill Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
