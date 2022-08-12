We returned home to freshen up for dinner, and then suddenly I'm amongst her longtime country club friends and at least 35 years younger than everyone else at the table. For Atlanta's aforementioned diversity, you don't see much at this place, but you do get some great southern food. I opt for fried green tomatoes, stuffed with feta cheese and an Arugula and watercress salad with pickled peaches for balance. I order a "Release the Doves' to keep with the previous tequila theme. It comes with grapefruit juice, fresh lime, cane syrup, grapefruit bitters, basil and black lava salt which is so pretty on the rim of the glass.