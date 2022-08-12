Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Alex Morris postcard from Atlanta - It's big, it's sprawling, it's leafy and lovely

By Alex Morris
August 12 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Touching down in America: A public statue in Atlanta.

On July 28, I flew from Sydney to LA, and then LA to Atlanta. I dropped into my Aunt's life, a world away from my circle of friends in Newcastle, literally and metaphorically.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.