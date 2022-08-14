Ultimate Force digs deep to break through at Menangle for Michael Formosa

Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa is targetting a similar race next Saturday night at Menangle with Ultimate Force after the gelding showed grit to break through at the track and score his biggest win.
Having his ninth consecutive start at Menangle, the six-year-old was a $3.60 favourite on Saturday night for the up to 80-ratings race after placings at his past two efforts.
Last early, Formosa took Ultimate Force three wide to race outside leader Watchmedazzle. Ultimate Force took over on the home turn and held off Fear Cruisin by 1.1m in a career-best winning mile of 1:53:7.
"He's been going pretty good and I've just been driving him quiet down there, but he's a horse who can do it tough if he has to," Formosa said. "That was his race to lose so I threw him into the deep end and it paid off.
"He got back a bit further than I thought, the race didn't pan out like I thought, so I had to make him do a bit of work.
"They get better from racing better opposition and he hasn't been having hard runs, so he's been getting better and better and his confidence has gotten up there.
"He can go in that grade race again next week, so we'll keep going."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
