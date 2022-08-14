Newcastle Herald
Ultimate Force digs deep to break through at Menangle for Michael Formosa

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated August 14 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:00am
Michael Formosa drives Ultimate Force to victory on Saturday night. Picture: Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa is targetting a similar race next Saturday night at Menangle with Ultimate Force after the gelding showed grit to break through at the track and score his biggest win.

