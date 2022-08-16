Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Why is plastic polluting the Pacific? University of Newcastle's Dr Sascha Fuller explains in a new 'waste colonisation' research paper

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
August 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toxic Shock: Dr Sascha Fuller said seeing Coca-Cola pollute the Pacific with its 'single-use, toxic plastic bottles' was 'shocking and frustrating'.

Plastic pollution in the Pacific is a form of "waste colonisation" that threatens the health and livelihoods of people, says University of Newcastle's Dr Sascha Fuller.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.