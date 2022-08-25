ISAAC Heeney has become the first Hunter player to receive All-Australian honours.
Advertisement
The Cardiff Hawks product, who attended school at both Black Hill and Maitland's All Saints College, was named in a 22-man team at the AFL Awards in Melbourne on Wednesday night.
Heeney, 26, was picked on the interchange bench following a stellar season with the Sydney Swans.
It's believed no-one else from the region or local Black Diamond Cup has previously been selected for the national Aussie rules side.
MORE IN SPORT:
"There's only 22 of them [All-Australians] out of the hundreds of AFL players, and to have one of them from here is pretty special," AFL Hunter Central Coast competition coordinator Lauren Francis said.
"Especially with him being on fire at the moment, he's been pretty good the last two years. I'm sure the Cardiff club are pretty proud at the moment."
Heeney was initially listed in the 44-player squad on Monday, but eventually made the final cut.
He was presented with a green and gold jacket alongside the likes of Tom Hawkins (Geelong), Max Gawn (Melbourne), Lachie Neale (Brisbane), Patrick Cripps (Carlton) and Swans teammate Callum Mills (Sydney).
The All-Australian honour roll features Adam Goodes, Tony Lockett, Paul Roos, Paul Kelly, Lance Franklin, Dustin Martin, Wayne Carey, Nathan Buckley, James Hird and Gary Ablett.
Having averaged 17 disposals and with 46 goals already this campaign, polling third in the Mohr Medal for NSW players in the AFL, Heeney now turns his attention to finals footy.
The Swans, after finishing the regular rounds in third spot on the ladder, meet defending premiers Melbourne at the MCG next Friday.
Meanwhile, AFL Hunter Central Coast are poised to unveil a new community football manager following the recent departure of Matt Harris. First-grade play-offs get underway next weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.