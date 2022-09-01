Unions and business agrees on need for energy transition authority

Australia's peak union and business bodies have endorsed the need for an overarching authority to support regions such as the Hunter during the transition to clean energy.
In a landmark statement of shared vision presented to the national skills summit, the Australian Council of Trade Unions and the Business Council of Australia said the transition to a net zero emissions economy could provide significant growth in new renewable energy industries.
Advertisement
But it must be done in a way that supported affected workers, businesses and communities.
This would be best achieved by the establishment of an independent and properly resourced national authority to manage an orderly and fair transition process for workers in emissions intensive industries, particularly in regional areas.
Governments, industry, community and unions would be involved the authority's governance.
While it would be a national body, it is envisioned there would be a series of regional transition authorities feeding into it.
The Hunter Jobs Alliance and the Business Hunter expressed support for a coordinated strategy to support regions and industries through the looming challenges.
The alliance has been lobbying for some time for the creation of a Hunter Valley Authority to coordinate the economic, social and environmental challenges associated with the clean energy transition.
Coordinator Warrick Jordan said the proposed national authority would be an important innovation which demonstrated the federal government's active support for workers and communities in areas like the Hunter.
"What we can't forget, however, is that the evidence shows that you need regional authorities that are close to their communities and close to the changes on the ground," he said.
"It's important that we continue to create an expectation for a regional Hunter Valley Authority that is set up by the state government because most of the portfolio areas are state responsibilities and we have active movement in the region in the right direction.
"It should be entirely possible for the Australian and the NSW governments to work out the best approach that sets up regional authorities and ensures that that is supported by the policies of the Australian government and we should expect to see that."
An analysis undertaken by the alliance in June estimated tha that the Hunter needed about $65 million a year to be invested over the next decade to ensure the region was prepared for the economic changes and challenges ahead.
Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said the organisation had supported similar transition authority concepts in the past because the region's existing energy industry and industrial base would come into a sharp focus for such an authority.
"On this basis, it must also include the interests of business in the remit as many of them undertake the journey to decarbonise and work towards a net zero target," Mr Hawes said.
"The Hunter Region's interest is in building new industries in addition to those that are already established. When it comes to energy, as a region and a nation, we can't afford to stop what we're doing now and wait for the pickup of the renewable energy wave. The transition has to be a concurrent process."
He said it was essential that every business impacted by changes to the energy economy had the opportunity to transition to a sustainable future.
Advertisement
"We're confident with the right support and mechanisms in place, we can achieve this," Mr Hawes said.
"Business Hunter recognises not all businesses in the region will be affected equally. That is why we also support measures that will assist businesses and communities to adapt to the consequences of a changed climate and the quest for net zero emissions. We will continue to seek opportunities to help these businesses as part of our wider business service offering."
"In the new energy economy, we also know that the skills/labour challenge that will be required to enable the energy transition is massive. If we can re-equip some of the same workers simultaneously to changes occurring in existing businesses, we can solve two problems at once. The concept of business support will be as important if not more important than worker support."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.