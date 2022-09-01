Newcastle Herald
Australian Council of Trade Unions and the Business Council of Australia agree on need for national energy transition authority to assist regions such as the Hunter

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
September 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Unions and business agrees on need for energy transition authority

Australia's peak union and business bodies have endorsed the need for an overarching authority to support regions such as the Hunter during the transition to clean energy.

