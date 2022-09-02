IT is the season of big-budget TV series, or more specifically, the prequel.
Less than two weeks ago HBO (Binge in Australia) rolled out their new instalment in the ever-expanding world of Westeros with the House Of Dragon.
It might be early days in the series, set 200 years before the events Game of Thrones, but it's seemingly thrilling audiences with it's blood, gore and political treachery.
Then back in May Disney helped erase the bad taste left in the mouths of many Star Wars fans after their misguided sequel films, by bringing back Ewan McGregor for the emotionally-driven Obi-Wan Kenobi series, set before the original 1977 Stars Wars film.
Amazon Prime is ready to unleash it's biggest TV release of 2022 in the Lord Of The Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power.
To quote doomed Jurassic Park owner John Hammond, Amazon and New Line Cinema have "spared no expense."
The eight episodes reportedly cost $US 465 million, making it the most expensive television series ever made. And The Rings Of Power certainly looks impressive.
Perhaps the biggest disappointment is this series is relegated to TV screens rather than the cinematic experience enjoyed by its beloved predecessors The Lord Of The Rings trilogy (2001-03) and The Hobbit prequels (2012-14).
The Rings Of Power is set thousands of years before the events of the original films and is based on J.R.R Tolkien's appendices published in the Lord Of The Rings novels.
Many of the endearing qualities of Tolkien's work and why it's considered among the greatest fantasy writing of all time, rests in his clear articulation of the world he created, Middle Earth.
The language and histories of Middle Earth's various inhabitants - be it elves, men, dwarfs, hobbits and orcs - are clearly realised in The Rings Of Power.
In typical Middle Earth fashion, the spectacular opening sequence sets the scene by showing how the elves left their peaceful home of Valinor after it was destroyed by a great evil.
This leads the elves to Middle Earth, where they battle and defeat dark lord Morgoth, but not before his lieutenant, the sorcerer Sauron, escapes.
The main story begins with young Galadriel, famously portrayed by Australian actress Cate Blanchett in the original films.
While Blanchett's Galadriel was mystical and darkly ethereal, the Galadriel played by Welsh actress Morfydd Clark in The Rings Of Power, is fierce and determined.
She is driven by a thirst to avenge her slain brother, who was scarred with the mark of Sauron.
Makers of The Rings Of Power have been clear about stepping away from the film franchises, but stylistically the series clings to the dark beauty of its predecessors.
Canadian composer Howard Shore also returns to score the series, as his Academy Award-winning music became synonymous with the Middle Earth aesthetic.
Will The Rings Of Power in time become as critically-acclaimed and beloved by fans as the Lord Of The Rings films?
It's impossible to judge at this point. The fast-paced nature of TV streaming suggests it's almost impossible to make a lasting cultural impression - except if you're Stranger Things, of course.
The sheer cost and grandeur of The Rings Of Power clearly shows Amazon believes Middle Earth's battles are their vehicle to being the one streaming service to rule them all.
The Rings Of Power begins on Friday on Amazon Prime.
