IN 1970 475,000 cars were made in Australia, the 10th highest count in the world. It made Australia one of only 13 countries able to design and develop mass market cars from scratch. Much the same applied for whitegoods, furniture, rolling stock, buses, tractors and shipbuilding, which alone added $1.7 billion to Australia's gross domestic product. We were also the third nation to put a locally built satellite into orbit, built a pilotless aircraft (Jindivik) and developed by modification one of the best fighter aircraft of that time (the Sabre), which was faster than the US version. All this happened when our population was 12.5 million and we didn't need skilled immigration because we trained local people. But then economists instructed governments that they should rely on the markets, cut red tape and curb spending on essentials like transport and education, pointing out that it would be far cheaper to get the skilled people like doctors and engineers from immigration. After 25 years of that we have apparently an even higher shortage of skilled people which necessitates a migration intake of nearly 200,000 at a time when housing and the environment are both in crises of their own.