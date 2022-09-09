Newcastle Herald
Letters Saturday September 10 2022: Passing moment with Queen Elizabeth II in Newcastle remembered a lifetime

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:48pm, first published September 9 2022 - 6:30pm
MANY of us have never had the opportunity to see Queen Elizabeth in person and never at close quarters, however, childhood memories are defining moments. In 1954 my mother took me from our North Gosford home, by train, to Newcastle to see the Queen. As I recall I was perched on the window ledge of an impressive building on the corner of Hunter and Watt streets to watch the passing parade. I later discovered that building was the Bank of NSW.

