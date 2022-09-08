Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

105 years of adventure: saluting the remarkable life of Alf Carpenter

By Scott Bevan
Updated September 8 2022 - 10:23am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by RSL NSW

AS he left his home at the Maroba aged care facility for the final time on Wednesday night, Alf Carpenter remained true to what he did, and how he was, throughout his life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.