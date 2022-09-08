AS he left his home at the Maroba aged care facility for the final time on Wednesday night, Alf Carpenter remained true to what he did, and how he was, throughout his life.
The World War Two veteran was the centre of attention as he brought people together once more.
"Alf was larger than life," said Linda Winn, Maroba's Director of Care and Director of Nursing. "He was such a large character, and the things he'd done, and the wealth of information he had."
That wealth of information and experiences was accrued through a long life.
Alfred Clive Carpenter was 105 years old when he died on Wednesday.
"Actually 105 and five months, as he reminded me just the day before, because he counted the months as well as the years," said Mrs Winn.
A guard of honour, comprising Maroba residents, including fellow veterans, along with staff, formed outside the Waratah facility to farewell Alf.
Around his neck was a special shawl, given to Alf in August when he was awarded honorary life membership of the Cretan Association of Sydney and NSW, in recognition of his service in the bitter campaigns in Crete and Greece during World War Two. And he was draped with a quilt featuring his regimental colours and another quilt decorated with poppies.
"It was very hard not to salute as he left," said Mrs Winn, who had been a reservist in the Royal Australian Air Force.
"I think all Defence personnel are like family, like one big extended family, so it's like losing a family member."
Alf Carpenter is being saluted and honoured by people from far and wide. For Alf Carpenter led not just a long life, but a rich and varied one.
Born in Wagga Wagga during World War One, Alf Carpenter enlisted in the 2nd Australian Imperial Force after the world tumbled into conflict once more in 1939.
He served in the 2/4th Battalion, fighting in the Middle East, as well as around the Mediterranean, before heading into campaigns against Japanese forces to the north of Australia.
"He was an infantry soldier, a real fighting man," said Phil Winney, the president of the Merewether-Hamilton-Adamstown RSL Sub-Branch, where Mr Carpenter was a member for 58 years.
"You've got to have been very lucky to have lived through all that."
Indeed, on more than one occasion, Alf Carpenter's life could have ended very early.
He was hit by shrapnel while under attack from German forces in Crete in 1941.
"I didn't duck quick enough and I got a smack on the side of the head," he told me in 2020. "In later years that affected the optical nerve and I finished up losing the sight of the right eye."
However, true to Alf's approach to life, he had a corneal transplant, and that restored some of the sight, enough for him to continue driving until recent years.
"He had an amazing attitude," said Phil Winney. "'Never give up', and nothing was impossible for Alf."
It was that attitude that helped Alf through another wartime close shave, when the barge transporting him off New Guinea was attacked by the Japanese, and he ended up in the water.
"I stayed there until I was picked up the next day by a rescue boat," Alf recalled.
"That didn't worry me. I can float on salt water."
He may have been fighting to survive, but, even then, Alf Carpenter was making plans.
During those long hours treading water, waiting to be rescued, Alf struck up a conversation with another soldier, who happened to be from Newcastle. The pair resolved that if they came out of the war with their lives, they would go into business together. And they did. They ran a general store at Warners Bay for many years.
So began Alf Carpenter's life in Newcastle. He brought with him to the coastal city a love of swimming and surf lifesaving. After all, while serving in the Middle East during the war, he had founded the Gaza Beach (Palestine) Lifesaving Patrol.
He was a member of Merewether Surf Life Saving Club, and he founded the club's "Dad's Army Patrol". When the Merewether Mackerels winter swimming club was formed in 1972, Alf joined. And he kept swimming through the decades into his second century.
"He must have surely been among the oldest winter swimmers in the country," said club president Steve Weller, who described Alf as "a legend".
"He was the only continuous link back to the start of the club. We've lost a genuine link with the past, our club's past. We've lost a link with history.
"He was such a warm, engaging, funny, spirited and alert gentleman."
Alf championed women. He loved the company of women. And at the Mackerels, he was instrumental in breaking the men-only rule and encouraged women to join. Steve Weller said that caused a few grumbles until "it became clear it had Alf's blessing".
Just as Alf kept swimming, he was determined to keep marching each Anzac Day.
This year, having just turned 105, he attended the Anzac Day March in Sydney. He was believed to be the oldest veteran participating in the event. Maroba's Linda Winn had organised a Jeep to transport Alf during the march.
"That's okay," Alf told Maroba's Director of Care. "I'll get out of the Jeep just before the saluting base and take the troops through the saluting base."
When I asked him why he would not stay in the Jeep, the veteran replied, "Because I'd sooner march."
The members of Alf's sub-branch were watching the broadcast of the Sydney march while attending an Anzac Day breakfast at South Newcastle Rugby League Club, when they saw their patron stand and march.
"People were clapping and cheering and crying," Phil Winney recalled.
In 2012, Alf Carpenter was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his service to veterans and their families.
RSL NSW President Ray James described Alf as an inspiration.
"Alf dedicated over 58 years to helping his mates as a proud member of the RSL and his resilience and determination are an inspiration to veterans everywhere," Mr James said.
"I know that being able to march in Sydney on ANZAC Day this year was a huge thrill for Alf and he will not be forgotten on 25 April, 2023".
Beyond his war service, Alf Carpenter had crammed a century's worth of adventures into his life, from studying meditation in India in the 1960s to touring Australia as a hypnotist.
Alf's life provided the inspiration for art, when the Newcastle and Hunter Combined Schools Anzac Event Committee created a biographical documentary and stage production, subtitled A Man of Many Parts, which was performed in 2021.
Before the event's artistic director, Michelle Gosper, met Alf, she expected to find "a crusty old World War Two veteran". But as she listened to him talk, "I was enraptured by him".
"I was like, 'Who is this man?!'," Ms Gosper recalled. "He was the most fascinating human I've ever met."
Alf Carpenter shared what he learnt in life.
Linda Winn said he "mentored" staff at Maroba.
"His knowledge was so in-depth, and his ability to share with others was just astonishing," Mrs Winn said.
In recent weeks, Alf Carpenter had battled COVID. He had talked with Maroba's Director of Care about facing the end of life.
"He said his time was here, and that he was ready," Linda Winn said.
Yet now that Alf Carpenter has gone, so many people are feeling the void.
Until recently, he attended meetings at his RSL sub-branch.
"Everyone looked for Alf," Phil Winney said. "When Alf's not there, there's always a gap.
"He's irreplaceable. It's a piece of history that's irreplaceable. No one I know went through what Alf Carpenter did, not just with the RSL but with everything he did in life in general."
Linda Winn said Alf Carpenter's extended family is planning a service for next week.
As Mrs Winn said, "It's certainly an honour having known him."
