Charlestown red light speed camera to watch Madison Drive and Pacific Highway intersection from September 19 2022

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
September 12 2022 - 6:00am
New highway red light speed camera for Charlestown from Monday

A RED light speed camera will begin its vigil over a Charlestown intersection from next Monday, Transport for NSW has confirmed.

