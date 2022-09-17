Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Independent store Betty Loves Books opens at The Station in Newcastle

By Alex Morris
September 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Bleus, co-owner of at Betty Loves Books at The Station in Newcastle East. Picture by Alex Morris

If you've found yourself wandering around the East End recently, you might have spotted Betty Loves Books, an independent bookshop within The Station (former Newcastle Train Station), started by Emily Devine and Katie Bleus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.