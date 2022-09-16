Maitland Regional Art Gallery Thirty Six Views of the Brokenback Ranges, by John Adams. Until November 20. Material Sound Works by artists Vicky Browne, Pia van Gelder, Caitlin Franzmann, Peter Blamey, Vincent and Vaughan O'Connor, Ross Manning. Until November 27. Luminosity: Inscription of Time By Light, by Kris Smith. Until November 20. Life, Still Works from the gallery's collection by Juz Kitson, Chris Langlois, Tim Maguire, Dani Marti, John Morris, Izabela Pluta. See You In The Soup: Soft Stories Ends Sunday. The Drawing Exchange Until October 30.