Art Systems Wickham Infinite Never Never, by Rebecca Rath. Until September 18.
Blackstone Gallery In The Lap of the Gods, Frances Johnston, until September 24.
Curve Gallery Jane Lander, Zoe Tjanavaras, Amy Vidler.
Charlestown Library Portraits of Crime, by Damien Linnane, explores how we judge the action of past criminal actions today, and how we may judge current "crimes" in the future. Until October 5.
The Creator Incubator Graham Wilson, Nindethana
LEDA Gallery From The Dust, Giorgia Bel and Britt Ferns. Hailing from Awabakal land, both artists are self-taught and drawn to the natural ochres and pigments that are native to the Australian earth. Until September 28.
The Lock-Up Creation, works by Deborah Kelly. Until October 2.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Thirty Six Views of the Brokenback Ranges, by John Adams. Until November 20. Material Sound Works by artists Vicky Browne, Pia van Gelder, Caitlin Franzmann, Peter Blamey, Vincent and Vaughan O'Connor, Ross Manning. Until November 27. Luminosity: Inscription of Time By Light, by Kris Smith. Until November 20. Life, Still Works from the gallery's collection by Juz Kitson, Chris Langlois, Tim Maguire, Dani Marti, John Morris, Izabela Pluta. See You In The Soup: Soft Stories Ends Sunday. The Drawing Exchange Until October 30.
Museum of Art and Culture (MAC) yapang Oceanica, Peter Gardiner. Journey through the unknown, navigating mythology and the forces of nature. Until September 18. Your Collection, John Montefiore. Fourteen pen-and-ink drawings made in preparation for print in the publication The Fishing Boy, written by Norman Talbot. Drawn from Montefiore's memories of the Lake Macquarie region. Until September 18.
Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre The Blue Hour - Works from the Collections Until October 22. Bright Birds Singing, by Carole Driver. Until October 22. Othering: Photography from the Collections Until October 22.
Straitjacket Gallery Dylan Jones, Graham Wilson, until September 25.
Timeless Textiles United Tribes ... Gathering: Susan Doherty. Until September 18.
Wester Gallery Luke O'Donnell, until September 24.
