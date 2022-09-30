Million Dollar Chase night, when a Legend becomes a master

It wasn't the night's biggest prize of $1 million - which went to connections of TAB Million Dollar Chase winner McInerney - but for trainer Mark Moroney, the victory of his dog Fire Legend earlier in the evening meant the world.
Fire Legend won the $100,000 Masters Meteor, an event for greyhounds over four years of age.
"I've been broke all my life so $100,000 to me and my wife Mel - we only got married two years ago, me at a ripe old age - this is just unbelievable. It will make a hell of a difference to me don't worry," he said.
Fire Legend has been a marvel, winning 52 races placing another 34 times from 115 starts.
A Zipping night
TAB MDC night was a good night for owner-breeders Marty and Fiona Hallinan.
The Hallinans race most of the dogs which carry the Zipping name, and on MDC night they took out the Young Star Final with the undefeated Zipping Orlando, the MDC Maiden Consolation with Zipping Whiskey, and for the second time running, they won the Million Dollar Chase Consolation with Zipping Maserati.
They had two finalists in the big event, Zipping Alabama and Zipping Kyrgios, with the latter storming home to finish second to McInerney, just a head behind.
Black Dog Day
October 1 is National Black Dog Day, and the team at Greyhounds As Pets are right behind the event.
It began in 2011 to encourage people to adopt black dogs, across all breeds. Similarly with other breeds, black greyhounds are often overlooked in favour of the lighter shades when it comes to choosing a pet.
To befriend a black greyhound see gapnsw.com.au.
Lismore no more
The board of the NSW Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association voted recently to cease racing at the flood-ravaged Lismore track. The Lismore club has not raced since February 22 after floods engulfed the city the following week.
The NSW GBOTA had been considering all options for Lismore before making the decision when it became clear that the financial toll, lack of security around future flooding, and inability for the track to meet the minimum standards became too big an obstacle to overcome.
The NSW GBOTA has reaffirmed its commitment to the participants in the Northern Rivers and will look at all opportunities in the region.
Black Top
The biggest night of feature racing on the NSW calendar may be behind us now, but the group racing does not stop and the focus will be back on Newcastle in the coming week with the Group 2 Black Top.
Named after one of our best chasers, the Black Top will culminate with the final, worth $40,000 to the winner, at Ladbrokes Gardens on October 7. Many of the MDC finalist will head to Ladbrokes Gardens to compete in the series, including last year's winner and MDC runner-up Zipping Kyrgios.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
