Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Sydney FC and the A-League try to recapture their bling in new documentary series

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
September 29 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sky Blue: Inside Sydney FC follows the highs and lows of the COVID-marred 2021-22 season. Picture: Network 10

THE passion of even the most fervent A-League supporter has been sorely tested over the past two seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.