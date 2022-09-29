CATHERINE Britt returned home to Newcastle last week after touring the US, well and truly inspired to write new music.
"It was awesome. My favourite tour there by far. Gosh I've missed it over there," Britt says.
"It's definitely my world, musically. There's a real tribe over there ... country music is so popular, that is the mainstream.
"You tell a kid over there that you're a country singer and they think you're the coolest person in the world.
"You tell someone in Australia and they're like, 'What, country and western?' and you go 'Oh, OK, never mind' [laughs]."
Britt says she's written "lots of new songs" and is working towards her first new album since the release of 2021's Home Truths, her first independent release and arguably the most personal of her 20-year career.
She's also busy touring with The Pleasures, her recently-launched side project with good mate and Melbourne Americana heavyweight, Lachlan Bryan, who is best known for his band Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes.
The pair have just released a new single, Every Story Has Two Sides, a follow-up to The Pleasures' debut single The Beginning of the End released in January.
The dark and bluesy alt-country track chugs along with the drama and tension reminiscent of Kasey Chambers and Shane Nicholson acclaimed Rattlin' Bones.
"Now it's time for the next chapter", Bryan says.
"Far from being a token duet, Every Story Has Two Sides couldn't exist without the both of us. It's as much an argument as it is a song, filled with passion and desperation.
"When we sing this live it feels like we're actually screaming at each other - and it felt like that in the studio too."
The new release coincides with The Pleasures' second tour, which includes a gig at The Royal Hotel in Dungog on Friday, a festival appearance at alt-country and Americana-themed festival, Dashville Skyline, on Saturday in the Hunter Valley, before wrapping up at Sydney's Lazybones on Sunday.
Damian Cafarella and Brad Bergen will join join Bryan and Britt on stage.
The four-piece have already written and recorded an album as The Pleasures, due for release sometime next year, and will perform it in full live.
Bryan and Britt first met eight years ago while they were touring separately through Texas.
In each other, they found kindred musical spirits.
"Lachy and I both love the same sorts of music and we both really respect each other, musically, and that shines through when we work together," Britt said.
"Writing and recording the album was such a whirlwind and we had to trust each other and trust the process.
"I couldn't imagine anyone else in Australia I could do that with, other than Lachy. We are really good friends and we've been friends for a long time.
"We get to play a bit of rock n roll - that other side of me that I don't get to venture into too much. It's really fun."
