Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Catherine Britt and Lachlan Bryan discover musical joy in The Pleasures

By Lisa Rockman
September 29 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Britt and Lachlan Bryan have found instant musical chemistry as the alt-country duo, The Pleasures. Picture supplied

CATHERINE Britt returned home to Newcastle last week after touring the US, well and truly inspired to write new music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.