A Newcastle councillor has flagged a need for "detailed information" about tree canopy cover in a masterplan for Foreshore Park.
The draft masterplan is now open for community feedback after being endorsed for exhibition by the elected council.
The centrepiece of the plan is a Livvi's Place inclusive regional playground, which includes junior and toddler areas, water-based play, an industrial-themed playground, maritime-inspired swings, accessible flying fox and nature-based play areas.
An issue raised by Newcastle East Residents Group however is the proposed tree cover. The council says shaded canopy within the park will increase from 2800 to 9800 square metres as a result of the plan, but has previously used 9800 square metres as the projected canopy figure from a four-year planting program in 2017.
The tree canopy figures are not included in the masterplan documents. Greens councillor Charlotte McCabe said she was informed by staff the reason was the tree target covered Foreshore Park, Tug Berth Lane and Camp Shortland, the latter of which is not included in the Foreshore Park design.
But she said "detailed information" on canopy cover was needed.
"For example, things like...560 square metres will be planted in association with the play space and that works will be commencing on that in 2023," she said. "Things like that need to be in there.
"I think people have valid questions about how many more trees will need to come down for the playground and the new amenity block. What will this planting program look like? When can we expect the planting to begin?
"Unfortunately I just feel like we have to acknowledge in regards to canopy cover in this area, there has been a little bit of damage with community trust because 170 trees had to be cut down for the Supercars event and in 2020 there was a council document that stated that 75 per cent of replanting had already been achieved to that 9800 square metre target.
"I know of one arborist in particular that really challenged that report and felt that that wasn't the case.
"I'm conscious that there are people in the community who are worried about existing tree coverage there and I think for that reason more so that it does need to be included in a detailed way in this Foreshore Masterplan."
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said most of the park plantings were shrubs without canopy cover, but the plan boosts that with trees.
"There's two benefits to that, not only the canopy cover but also crime prevention," she said. "Shrubs that do block sight lines in park areas are not necessarily optimal. They're green, but they don't necessarily provide shade.
"They also can make dark corners and dark areas in very busy parklands."
Liberal councillor Callum Pull asked how works would be affected if the city continues to host Supercars. CEO Jeremy Bath said while Supercars was not a focus of the plan, the aim was to allow park events to continue after the masterplan is enacted.
Labor councillor Peta Winney-Baartz said the masterplan acknowledged the "many, many layers of history", with the foreshore being home to the original Worimi and Awabakal people, but also "capitalises on all the potential that exists".
"The harbour foreshore has changing needs, both social and environmental and in order to genuinely see us reach that potential, we really are obligated to move this space forward to be our premier outdoor recreation area," she said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
