Rugby union: Newcastle handed sevens lesson ahead of home round in national university series

By James Gardiner
October 12 2022 - 8:00am
Peta Salter was among Newcastle's best in the opening round of the national women's sevens series. Round two will be held at St John Oval, Charlestown, this weekend. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE coach Stu Pinkerton is confident of a much-improved performance on home soil in the second round of the national university women's sevens series at St Oval this weekend.

