Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A-League soccer, 2022: Zane in talks to lead Jets youth

By James Gardiner
Updated October 15 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow Magic coach Damian Zane. Picture by Marina Neil

THE Newcastle Jets are in discussions with four-time Northern NSW NPL premiership-winning coach Damian Zane to take charge of the club's youth team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.