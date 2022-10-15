THE Newcastle Jets are in discussions with four-time Northern NSW NPL premiership-winning coach Damian Zane to take charge of the club's youth team.
The move is part of a coaching restructure at the Jets.
Gary van Egmond, who returned in June to assist first-team boss Arthur Papas and provide technical support for women's coach Ash Wilson, is now the technical director of the Jets academy.
The Jets 2008 men's championship winning coach has strong history of identifying and working with young talent.
The 56-year-old has been an assistant coach with Younger Socceroos, Olyroos and Matildas and has vast experience at all levels of the game.
He effectively replaced Huss Skenderovic, who departed last month.
Ric Marchioli, who guided the youth team to a NSW NPL 3 premiership this season, is back working with the first team.
"The shift of Gary Van Egmond into the role of Technical Director, recognises Gary's expertise in identifying and developing young male and female footballing talent and signals a renewed focus by the club on building an academy which will support the region's youth in their journey to becoming elite footballers," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said
Van Egmond and Papas met with Zane earlier this week. The Herald understands that talks were positive, but the situation is not finalised.
Zane has spent the past two seasons as head coach at Broadmeadow Magic.
Meanwhile, Maitland striker Braedyn Crowley made a clean sweep of the major male awards at the NNSWF NPL awards night on Friday.
Crowley, who netted an incredible 27 goals, won the Graham Jennings Medal for the player of the year, the players' player award and media player of the year.
Warners Bay Striker Adriana Konjarski, who bagged 37 goals, was the NPL Women's player of the year. Her teammate Cassidy Davis was the players' player.
Player of the Year: NPL Men's NNSW Graham Jennings Medal: Braedyn Crowley - Maitland FC; NPL Women's NNSW: Adriana Konjarski - Warners Bay FC; HIT106.9 Northern League One: Cameron Lodge - Belmont Swansea United
Coach of the Year: NPL Men's NNSW: Michael Bolch - Maitland FC; NPL Women's NNSW: Craig Atkins - Warners Bay FC; HIT106.9 Northern League One: Jarrad Hiles - Toronto Awaba FC
Young Player of the Year: NPL Men's NNSW: Jared Muller - Newcastle Olympic; NPL Women's NNSW: Ellen Hughes - Adamstown Rosebud JFC; HIT106.9 Northern League One: Angus Hall - Wallsend FC
Players' Player of the Year: NPL Men's NNSW: Braedyn Crowley - Maitland FC; NPL Women's NNSW: Cassidy Davis - Warners Bay FC; HIT106.9 Northern League One: Kane Woolston - Belmont Swansea United
Media Player of the Year: NPL Men's NNSW: Braedyn Crowley - Maitland FC; NPL Women's NNSW: Cassidy Davis - Warners Bay FC; HIT106.9 Northern League One: Fletcher Davis - New Lambton FC
Golden Boot: NPL Men's NNSW: Braedyn Crowley - Maitland FC 27 goals; NPL Women's NNSW: Adriana Konjarski - Warners Bay FC 38 goals; HIT106.9 Northern League One: Kane Woolston - Belmont Swansea United 15 goals
Referee of the Year: Male Referee of the Year - Mark Carter; Female Referee of the Year - Samantha Newell; Young Referee of the Year - Lewis Rooney; Zone League Referee of the Year - Mike King
Goalkeeper of the Year: NPL Men's NNSW Bill Mahoney Award: Nathan Archbold - Charlestown Azzurr; NPL Women's NNSW: Alison Logue - Broadmeadow Magic; HIT106.9 Northern League One: Ethan Gunther - Cessnock City FC
Club of the Year: NPL Men's NNSW: Lambton Jaffas; NPL Women's NNSW: Newcastle Olympic; HIT106.9 Northern League One: New Lambton FC
