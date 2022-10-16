Paul Scott: why talk of 'the town' gets me down

Are there lots more people living in the apartments built in the past decade in the city? It is noticeable that many of the apartments built in the past decade in the city don't have any lights on during weeknights. Maybe they are just doing their bit for the environment or perhaps reacting to electricity prices. Perhaps they eat out every night. Or maybe they are investors rather than full-time residents. Oh-oh, there goes the siren. Imminent incoming from the Property Council.