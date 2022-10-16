Newcastle Herald
Have Your Say

Paul Scott: why talk of 'the town' gets me down

By Paul Scott
October 16 2022 - 10:30pm
How hard can it be? We are the City of Newcastle not the Town of Newcastle.

CITIES where disagreement does not result in a visit from the police, imprisonment, or ostracism experience perennial debates. Newcastle is no different.

