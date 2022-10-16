UNIVERSITY of Newcastle student Sarah Williams has praised the establishment of the institute's first survivors advocates advisory group as a "massive step forward".
Third-year law and communications student Ms Williams, 21, called for the creation of the group after being on a panel working on the NSW Sexual Violence Plan 2022-2027.
"After sitting on that I was like 'That is exactly what the university needs'," Ms Williams said, adding it would give survivor advocates a voice.
"It's a massive step forward and it is such a pivotal thing the university needs.
"I as a survivor believe survivors should be at the forefront of all change and have a seat at the table because it is their lived experience that everyone is discussing and survivors know it best.
"I think it's absolutely exceptionally great the university has been so open to it and not only open to it, but accepting and wanting to partner and be involved in making this change ... it's a real big step forward for students too, because having something like this I feel we can really look to being a safe campus and look to protecting other students."
Applications to be one of the 10 survivor advocates are open until October 24.
The group will meet once a month from next year to discuss ideas and initiatives it believes UON should be working on to combat sexual violence.
The chairperson will write a report after each meeting for UON's respectful communities coordinator Jayne McCartney, who will respond about what UON can or will implement.
She said the advocates will also be invited to meetings with management and to provide feedback on relevant issues and changes.
"With changes it's important it's run by survivors and that survivors approve of it," she said.
"We see that initiatives that are run by survivors is what is actually going to help survivors, rather than if somebody isn't a survivor and doesn't understand what it means to be a survivor or what a survivor needs.
"With that lived experience you know what you would have hoped to have had at that time or what can help someone else who has that type of experience."
Ms Williams said her suggestions included mandatory education about consent and giving survivors who need to withdraw from a course after census date more time to apply for a refund, from 12 months up to a minimum of five years.
"I strongly believe survivors shouldn't have to have the burden of fees for courses they didn't complete due to crimes committed against them," she said.
"It's a time they need to heal and process what happened."
Ms Williams is a child sexual abuse and adult sexual assault survivor who founded What Were You Wearing - an organisation run by survivors for survivors that provides education, awareness and advocacy about sexual violence - last year.
It now has 35 members spanning all ages, backgrounds, genders, cultures and nationalities.
She said the group was shocked when the National Student Safety Survey 2021 report was released in March this year, which said almost one in five UON students had been sexually harassed since starting their studies.
"I was already passionate about ending rape on campus and knew those results were coming out so I was worried, but didn't think they'd be as bad as they were," she said.
What Were You Wearing held a protest on campus in response to the survey results and then met with UON management.
It attended Autonomy Day, providing a resource station, a safe space near the main stage and had team members at residences to ensure students got home safely.
She said the survivors advocates advisory group would be a safe and confidential space. A trauma-informed psychologist will attend meetings to provide support.
UON has drafted the Action Plan for the Prevention of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment (SASH) at the University of Newcastle 2022 - 2025 and delivered it to the UON Council on September 30 for endorsement.
It was developed in consultation with students, including The University of Newcastle Students' Association.
UON said in an update the plan is based on awareness, governance, response (tertiary prevention) and prevention (primary and secondary) and divided into short, medium and long-term goals.
Short-term goals that are in progress include ongoing sex and relationships education for residents living on campus.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
