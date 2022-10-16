Ky Willott bagged a double to help NSW Pride remain unbeaten in the Hockey One League as the side prepares to play its first home game later this week.
The Pride, also featuring Newcastle premier league players Rory Walker, Nathan Czinner and Tom Brown, held on for a 4-3 victory over Adelaide Fire at MATE Stadium in South Australia on Friday night.
Norths Hockey Club product Willott struck twice in the space of a few minutes to extend the Pride's lead to four goals early in the third quarter.
Adelaide, who Maitland captain-coach Matt Magann plays for, fought back scoring three unanswered goals but they couldn't find an equaliser as NSW claimed their second win of the competition.
"That was a very close one and a bit of a shaky game for us," Willott said.
"We got there in the end, but the crowd was unreal.
"They brought the fire and it was a great game to play in."
Kookaburras forward Lachie Sharp returned from a long-term concussion injury for NSW but injured a hamstring and is unlikely to feature again in the tournament.
"It was obviously disappointing losing him so early in the match. He had worked so hard to get back," Willott said of Sharp.
"It's a bit unfortunate but he'll be back even stronger next year."
In the women's match, the NSW side which includes Hunter products Mariah Williams and Estelle Hughes dominated the home team and finished 5-2 winners.
The Pride host the Perth Thundersticks in a men's and women's double-header at Sydney's Olympic Park from 6.30pm on Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.