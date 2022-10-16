Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Ky Willott double helps NSW Pride to second consecutive victory in Hockey One League

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated October 16 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norths product Ky Willott scored a double for NSW Pride. Picture by Josh Callinan

Ky Willott bagged a double to help NSW Pride remain unbeaten in the Hockey One League as the side prepares to play its first home game later this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.