Estelle Hughes, Rory Walker, Nathan Czinner and Tom Brown have experienced mixed results on debut for the NSW Pride.
The Newcastle premier league crew were called up for the opening round of Hockey One, a double header between NSW and hosts HC Melbourne on Thursday night.
Regals representative Hughes joined Hockeyroos striker Mariah Williams (Souths) in the women's state squad, going down 5-3 after rallying in the second half to score the last three goals.
Walker (Norths), Czinner and Brown (Souths) had their maiden runs for the NSW men's team, helping record a 6-3 victory alongside Kookaburras midfielder Ky Willott (Norths).
Williams and Willott both found the back of the net during their respective fixtures.
The Pride have a bye before meeting the Fire in Adelaide on October 14.
Maitland captain-coach Matt Magann has been named to play for Adelaide against the Thundersticks in Perth on Saturday.
