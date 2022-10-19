Glen Fredericks tells Topics that his friend Phil found this traffic infringement notice under vinyl flooring in Mayfield recently.
The fine was issued on October 30, 1966.
"Assuming that the use of the pluralised 'tyres' means at least two, that works out at $3 a tyre," Glen said.
The fine for such an offence is now about $120 per tyre, according to a Newcastle highway patrol officer.
We tried to look the fine up on the NSW government's website for "search offences and penalties", but had no luck. The government should fine itself for that.
Anyhow, Glen pointed out that fines for having bald tyres had risen by 3900 per cent in 56 years. That's 70 per cent a year.
"That's inflation for ya! Ironically the major cause of tyre wear is actually underinflation," Glen quipped.
Steve Barnett, of Fingal Bay and Herald letters column fame, tells Topics that "the local waxheads have had enough".
"I've been reacquainting myself with surfing. Growing up at Dad's place at Hat Head [near South West Rocks], my step brothers and I all surfed.
"Old nifty [also known as Dad], who was a pretty handy boxer, taught us the fine art of pugilism.
"Now I'm no Mark Occhilupo or Muhammad Ali, more of a Mark Apocalypso Prosciutto [Steve's a butcher] who floats like a butter knife and is more stung than stinging, even though I admit to being quite a stunner myself.
"Anyway getting to the point, locals at Box Beach and One Mile are fed up with visitors treating the beaches like a garbage tip.
"Every Monday morning, you can see rubbish left everywhere. Funny how we don't see it so much during winter, when only the keenest go for a surf."
The locals have had a gutful.
"To the bloke who thought he had the right to start casting metal lures into the break while people were bodyboarding: 'I'm sure you're now convinced that wasn't a good idea, thanks to some friendly locals who advised you of a better fishing spot around the corner over there beyond the black stump'."
Steve wonders whether Newcastle beaches have the same issue with rubbish.
He said the message "Locals Only", painted on a rocky outcrop at Box Beach in frustration, "suggests maybe some people have worn out their welcome".
A hackathon will be held at Honeysuckle on Friday and Saturday.
What is a hackathon you ask? Well, first things first, participants can win $3000 and a three-month residency at a place with quite a futuristic, techy-sounding name - the "I2N Hub Honeysuckle" [the hub was built to support enterprise and new ventures].
The runner up will receive $2000, while a standout team will win $500.
The University of Newcastle event will put "innovators, problem solvers, tech heads and designers to the test".
The event sets a challenge to build a technical solution that keeps people independent, in control and at home while they age.
Participants will learn from healthcare experts and technical mentors before embarking in teams on the 10-hour hack to harness their ideas into a viable, technological solution.
University of Newcastle's Siobhan Curran, manager of the Integrated Innovation Network (I2N), said the New Futures Hackathon is a health-focused event aimed at addressing the implications of the world's ageing population.
"Australia has a high proportion of its population aged 65 and older, with that segment expected to continue to grow to 23 per cent of the total population by 2066," she said.
"Our aged-care facilities are stretched and the recent royal commission into aged care revealed most people want to remain in their own homes as they grow older."
The hackathon is a chance for people of "all backgrounds and experience to learn new skills, unite their ideas and build innovative work in an effort to overcome the barriers our community and health system faces for people who prefer to age in place".
The event is pitched towards coders, graphic designers, scientists, researchers, students, business professionals and entrepreneurs. Visit www.newcastle.edu.au/hackathon for more details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.