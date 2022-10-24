The University of Newcastle has lodged plans to clear 65 trees to make way for a new research precinct at its Callaghan campus.
The $2.2 million development application relates to clearing a north-west site in the campus, near the architecture building, and building of a driveway to prepare the site for a Research Translation Precinct.
University of Newcastle chief operating officer David Toll said the Research Translation Precinct includes the development of two research translation buildings, which "will help take our research to the world and provide a platform that builds further on our industry collaboration".
The university said the site, which encompasses part of a car park, was selected to minimise the loss of trees.
But the Newcastle University Students' Association said of the 65 trees to be removed, the "vast majority" met the criteria to be retained. Some mature trees will be cleared.
"As a sustainable institution, we would hope that the university is being deliberate and thoughtful, taking seriously any removal of trees which do not pose any risk to people or infrastructure.
"It is a shame that 65 trees apparently need to go to make way for yet another building with minor student consultation."
A biodiversity report found the works were proposed to impact on hollow bearing trees potentially suitable for five different bat species, Little Lorikeet, Squirrel Glider and Eastern Pygmy-Possum, 0.36 hectares of moderate condition native vegetation and 0.11 of good condition. However it said the proposal was unlikely to cause fragmentation to the degree that isolation from other areas of habitat will occur.
The proposal said no long-term impacts or adverse effects were anticipated to local fauna.
The university said the trees would be replaced with native species at a 5:1 ratio for each tree removed.
The Research Translation Precinct project is expected to be completed in December 2023. It will be subject to a separate development application.
"The Research Translation Precinct project will help boost our industry engagement by providing a facility where, together with industry, researchers and our students will develop critical scalable innovations and apply the 'Living Lab' approach," Mr Toll said.
"In addition, the facilities will support the Australian Trailblazer Recycling and Clean Energy Program initiative to accelerate clean energy and recycling technologies from research to market inception phase."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.