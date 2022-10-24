Fire and large plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the old Workers Club at Kurri Kurri as around 30 firefighters battled a blaze there Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.15pm, where the nearby medical centre had been evacuated as the blaze took hold in the disused building on Lang Street. NSW Ambulance crews were also on the scene as a precaution, though there have been no reports of injury.
Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire just before 4pm, and had managed to contain the damage to the former Workers Club building, protecting adjoining structures, a spokesperson for the NSW Fire Brigade said.
A police spokesperson said an exclusion zone had been put in place around the fire.
It is the second time in as many years that the club has been burned, after a fire broke out there in the evening hours of March 3 last year.
The Workers Club first opened in 1955, and was closed in 2017.
Administrator Greg Russell said at the time that it was a difficult decision to close the Kurri club but it was no longer feasible for it to remain open.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
