Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Lived experience advocate for suicide and mental ill health shares story as Everymind celebrates 30 years

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:09am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter woman Jessica Wilcox says Everymind works alongside people with lived experience in developing mental ill health and suicide prevention strategies to improve outcomes. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE importance of having people with lived experience of mental ill health and suicide involved in research and prevention programs cannot be overstated, Jessica Wilcox says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.