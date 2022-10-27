THE importance of having people with lived experience of mental ill health and suicide involved in research and prevention programs cannot be overstated, Jessica Wilcox says.
It is something Newcastle-based mental health organisation, Everymind, does exceptionally well, the Hunter woman says.
Ms Wilcox has had her own experiences with mental ill health and suicide attempts, as well as supported friends in crisis.
"My own mental health problems started when I was 16 with complex PTSD and major depression and anxiety," she said.
"I have been through a lot of therapy over the years, and I have had a lot of hospital admissions. I just got to a point where I just wanted to help others.
"It ruled my life for so long, and there are so many people going through this, that I wanted to be an advocate for others, to let them know there is help and options out there."
As part of Everymind's Lived Experience Advisory Committee, she has attended conferences and been involved in round table discussions, campaigns and research in mental health and suicide prevention.
She said giving people with lived experience a seat at the table ultimately kept the needs of the people at the heart of the matter in mind to nurture improvements and better outcomes.
It was vital.
"It is important people with lived experience of mental ill-health and suicide attempts feel heard, have time invested in their personal journeys, and are met with authenticity," she said.
"We do not want to feel guarded; we want to have the courage to speak our personal truth. It is a combined effort and collective approach with other stakeholders to change the way our mental health system and supports work."
As Everymind celebrates its 30th anniversary with the Trevor Waring Memorial Lecture at Newcastle City Hall on Thursday, October 27, Ms Wilcox wanted to raise some awareness of the work the organisation is doing alongside people with lived experience.
She had played a role in its Minds Together program, which promotes supporting the mental health and wellbeing of those who care for someone experiencing mental ill-health or suicidal distress.
The Trevor Waring Memorial Lecture will be held from 1pm on October 27, followed by a celebration.
Lifeline: 13 11 14.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
