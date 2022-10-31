TEVITA Toloi has now experienced international rugby league after debuting for Fiji at the men's World Cup.
Toloi, with the Knights for this year's Jersey Flegg campaign, came off the bench and played 32 minutes during Fiji's 30-14 victory against Scotland in England on Sunday (AEST).
The interchange forward, who has also featured a dozen times for Newcastle Rugby League club Macquarie during the last two seasons, made 93 metres and 17 tackles.
Joining the Bati was an emotional experience for 20-year-old Toloi, who was recently called up for the tournament as an injury replacement.
Toloi addressed the Fiji squad prior to his debut and the video was shared on the Bati's social media.
"To get to put that jersey on and get on the field with you is just unreal. It's a big blessing and I'm so grateful," Toloi said.
"It's just an honour to be here right now representing Fiji and my family. A few years ago I set out a goal to be here and make this World Cup team. Grateful I got the call up and I get to be here with all of you boys."
Toloi, who played juniors in Queensland starting at Rockhampton, played alongside the likes of NRL trio Api Koroisau, Viliame Kikau and Maika Sivo.
The Bati have now completed their round games and qualified for the knockout stage, meeting New Zealand in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Fiji previously beat Italy 60-4 following an opening 42-8 loss to Australia.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
